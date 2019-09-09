Hubert Clinton Short (Sept. 18, 1945-Sept. 2, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Hubert Clinton Short, 73, of Rock Springs, passed away suddenly Sept. 2, 2019, at his home.

Hubert was born on Sept. 18, 1945, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of John Franklin Short and Florene Thelma Dotson Short.

He attended schools in Casper. He married Sandy Dyer in Casper. They were later divorced.

Mr. Short was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for over 40 years, retiring in 2011.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, woodworking, time with friends and family. He loved driving truck in the oil field and working with everyone. He was always telling jokes and built a lot of friendships through the years.

Survivors include his sons, Clint “Pete” Short and wife Shannon, Michael Hauf and wife Deana, Donny Hauf, Dennis Hauf and wife Le Ann, all of Casper; daughter Becca Hauf of Casper; brother John Short and wife Judy of Casper; sister Glenda Edwards and husband Ernie of Montana; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Florene Short; sisters Karen Portwood, Cheryl Short, and Gerry Smith; brother Bobby Poage; ex-wife Sandy Hudson; brother-in-law Norman Smith; nephew Scott Smith and step-daughter Cori Mildren.

Celebration of Life will be at 2 pm Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the VFW Post 9439 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.