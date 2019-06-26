Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/26/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.