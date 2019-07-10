Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/10/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.