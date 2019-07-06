Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/6/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Sunday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.