Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 11, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 9 pm, then snow likely. Patchy blowing snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 2 pm, then a chance of rain between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of snow after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.