Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 3, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Patchy freezing fog before 7 am. Sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.