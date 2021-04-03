Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 3, 2021

Advertisement

April 3, 2021 — Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2 am, then a slight chance of snow after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow between noon and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 7 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.