Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 2 – April 3, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
THOMAS, SEAN DEAN
Age: 49
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking: 2021-04-02
Released: 2021-04-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: OTHR
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7905, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Federal Court
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7907, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7907, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT
Age: 61
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7906, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court