Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 9, 2021

April 9, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.