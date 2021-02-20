Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 20, 2021

Advertisement

February 20, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow showers, mainly before 9 am. High near 34. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Sunday – Patchy blowing snow after 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west wind of 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Blustery.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.