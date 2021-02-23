Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 23, 2021

Advertisement

February 23, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today –Isolated snow showers between 9 am and 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind of 26 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west wind of 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Windy.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 31.