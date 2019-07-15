Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 15, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.