Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 2, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.