Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers before 1 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 1 pm and 3 pm, then scattered rain showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Windy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.