Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 8, 2021

Advertisement

March 8, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 9 pm, then rain and snow between 9 pm and 1 am, then snow after 1 am. Low around 29. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of flurries before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – A chance of flurries after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – A chance of flurries. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Advertisement

Friday – A chance of flurries before 4 pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – A chance of flurries before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night – A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.