Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 24, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light west wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.