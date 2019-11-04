Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 04, 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.