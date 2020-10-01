Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 1, 2020

(October 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.