Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 15, 2020

(October 15, 2020) — Sweetwater County Weather from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.