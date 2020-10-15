Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 15, 2020

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.