Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 17, 2020

(October 17, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County Weather for the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Very windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.