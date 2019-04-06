Morning Weather: 4/6/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 pm and 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of sprinkles before noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 11 pm, then rain and snow likely between 11 pm and 2 am, then snow likely after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.