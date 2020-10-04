Mullen Fire now showing 11% containment

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 4, 2020) — According to an operations update from Inciweb, the Mullens Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, is now at 11% containment.

The size of the fire now stands at 140,140 acres.

Growth is expected at the northern end of the fire today. Increased smoke and a column may be visible from Centennial and Saratoga. Previously, winds had not increased fire activity there.

Today, as the wind shifts from the west the fire and topography will align with the wind presenting the opportunity for fire growth. Crews are scouting locations north of the Savage Run Wilderness to develop control lines in this area of the fire. Aerial ignitions will take place along Hwy230 south of Woods Landing. This operation is significant in creating a wider buffer along the highway to protect values at risk and reduce the potential for long-range spotting as the wind shifts from the west.

Advertisement

The public should expect to see smoke as firing operations occur. The firing operation west of Albany along the 542 Road will continue today. Fire in and around impacted communities remain active and firefighters are seeking hot spots to extinguish. Ongoing structure protection is in communities to the west and south of WY230 to the Colorado border.

For public and firefighter safety, evacuations will remain in effect until conditions change or risks are reduced. Fire managers review the need for evacuations each day. On the southern area of the fire along CO127, crews will be gridding for hots spots outside the containment line.

No additional large-scale firing operations in the southern or western side of the fire are planned for today. Yesterday, firing operations progress was slowed slightly due to higher humidity. Consequently, fuels were not as receptive to planned firing operations.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Fire Conditions and Weather West winds Sunday could impact fire activity to the east, with gusts of 25 mph expected. Fire activity is expected where fuels and topography align. Sunday night will usher at the beginning of a thermal belt and associated drying period. Monday is anticipated to be a Red Flag day.

Road and Forest Closures

Road status can change quickly change in response to fire conditions. Colorado Hwy127 and Wyoming Hwy230 on the west side of the fire are now open. For the most current information on Wyoming and Colorado road closures, please see https://www.wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.STATIC5?SelectedDistrict=1 and https://cotrip.org/travelAlerts.htm#?roadId=

No estimate is available about reopening these roads.