MW Commissioner, UW President comment on possible return of fall sports for MWC

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (September 17, 2020) — The possibility of sports this fall for the Mountain West Conference might still be alive for fans of the Cowboys.

In a statement from Commissioner Craig Thompson, they are trying to work and find a way to get sports going this fall.

“Multiple subgroups within the Conference are working daily on solutions to the existing challenges in order to facilitate a return to play for Mountain West football, and other Conference sport programs, at the earliest possible opportunity. This includes finalizing a plan for frequent, rapid response testing and continuing to monitor the status of public health directives in our MW states and communities.”

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel also commented on the possible return of sports.

“Due to recent advances in COVID-19 testing technology, and in light of the decision by the Big Ten Conference to return to competition in October, I am hopeful that we will find a safe path forward to get our athletics program back in business. Our coaches and players have done a phenomenal job of preparing in this difficult period. They have done every single thing asked of them, and I couldn’t be more proud of their work ethic — they have truly exhibited what it means to be a Cowboy or Cowgirl at the University of Wyoming.”

“It was terribly disappointing for all of us — especially those players and coaches, but also our amazing fans — that a postponement of the fall season was determined to be necessary. Our athletics director, Tom Burman, and our Department of Athletics are working hard with their colleagues to bring the postponement to an end for the Cowboys and Cowgirls. We’re not able to announce anything right now, but be assured that we’re doing everything we can to make it happen.”

It will be interesting to see what the ramifications will be if the Mountain West does have football this year, along with other fall sports.

