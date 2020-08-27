O.U.R. clarifies what human trafficking really is

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
CALIFORNIA (August 26, 2020) — Human trafficking is a topic that has moved into the spotlight as of recent, with countless individuals advocating to “Save Our Children”.
Many may not know exactly what human trafficking may be, and Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) released a story helping educate any willing to listen, what human trafficking really is.
The six examples given in the story are as follows:
- Trafficking is not all for sex
- Victims of human trafficking are not always transported or removed from home
- Not all predators are traffickers
- Traffickers also target males
- Victims are not commonly under physical force or kidnapped
- Traffickers are not all men
Each example goes into depth to help the reader understand why these are on their list. Click here to read why these are on their list.