One injured in crash near Wheatland

WHEATLAND, WYOMING (Nov. 27, 2019) — A person was hospitalized Wednesday after his truck crash near Wheatland, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release.

Early Wednesday morning, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to milepost 82 on Interstate 25 for a vehicle off the roadway.

The WHP trooper arrived on scene to observe a pick-up truck that had rolled over down an embankment and was on fire. The trooper was able to see an unresponsive occupant inside the truck.

The trooper and a good Samaritan who had stopped to assist were able to remove the driver from the vehicle. A short time after the occupant was removed from the vehicle it became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the truck was transported to the Platte County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Name of the injured person and the person’s condition is not available at this time.

There were no other occupants in the truck. Road conditions at the time of the crash were ice and snow-covered.