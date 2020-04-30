One-vehicle rollover takes life of Texas man near Laramie

On April 27, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 305 on Interstate 80 west of Laramie, Wyoming. At 11:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2016 Kenworth commercial truck was headed east on Interstate 80 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The commercial truck exited the right side of the road before the driver overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the Kenworth has been identified as 32-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Justin H. Henderson. Henderson was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

