Park’s special-use permit fees adjusted for 2020

MOOSE, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) — Grand Teton National Park’s special-use permit fee schedule will be adjusted for 2020, including fee increases for weddings and commercial filming.

Permit fees for boating, backcountry and other uses will remain unchanged.

Advertisement

Each year the park conducts a review of the special-use permit program, including a comparison of the amount of fees collected over the past year for each special use with the operational costs associated with that use. The primary operational cost is staff time to issue the permits and conduct other activities such as maintenance, patrol, monitoring, or cleaning which may be associated with a particular special use.

Special Uses With a Fee Change Current Permit Fee Fee Effective Jan. 1, 2020 Wedding Permit $125 $200 Commercial Film Permit $275 $325 Special Uses With No Fee Change Motorized Boat Permit $40 $40 Non-Motorized Boat Permit $12 $12 Special Event Permit $200 $200 Backcountry Permit Advanced $45 Walk In $35 Advanced $45 Walk In $35

Park visitors are reminded that a no-fee permit is required for some other special park uses such as collegiate educational courses, First Amendment activities, and the scattering of ashes.

Sponsor

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/permitsandreservations.htm.