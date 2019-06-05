Patriot Tour To Arrive In Green River Saturday

Green River, WY (6/5/19) – The Patriot Tour, a national fundraiser for diabled veterans, will be arriving in Green River this Saturday around 11:00 a.m. The motorcycle convoy plans to stop at Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson. There will be a “passing of the flag” ceremony shortly after their arrival. The group will spend the night before heading to Jackson Sunday.

The Patriot Tour is being put on by the Nation of Patriots, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization founded in Wisconsin. Scheduled to travel through all 48 continental states by motorcycle riders, the city to city relay will total 14,500 miles over the course of 110-days.

The purpose of the tour is to raise funds to support disabled veterans. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised will support disabled veterans and their families.

More information about the Patriot Tour and the Nation of Patriots can be found at nationofpatriots.org.