Paving operations have begun in Carbon County

RAWLINS, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation have started paving operations this week in various locations around Carbon County.

Crews have started portions of Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain between mile markers 249-255.

Starting on or around Wednesday, July 15, crews will be working on portions of I-80 through Rawlins at mile markers 206, 219, 234 eastbound, as well as 209 and 219 westbound. Crews may also be working on off and on-ramps during this portion of the project.

The following week, crews will be in Saratoga paving along portions of WYO 70 near mile markers 48 and 49, after which they will move on to portions WYO 130/230 around mile markers six through eight.

To wrap up the paving project, crews will be in Medicine Bow around Wednesday, July 29, to pave mile markers 248 through 250 on U.S. 30.

Lane closures, ramp closures, flaggers, and other traffic control measures are likely to be in place. Motorists should stay alert, slow down, and be prepared for potential delays through these areas over the next few weeks.

The overall project is expected to be complete around Monday, August 3. All paving schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.

Please note operations are paused Friday- through Sunday, but traffic control devices may still be in place.