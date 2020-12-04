Recycled concrete to be used for several public works projects in Green River

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 4, 2020) — The large concrete pile near the wastewater treatment plant in Green River is being recycled.

Jason Palmer, environmental systems superintendent, said the city has hired a contractor to recycle the used concrete. He said the used concrete is crushed and made into a material that can be used as road base and cobble.

Palmer said the recycled concrete will be used on multiple public works projects in the future. He said the project will cost $30,000 and that the city will be doing this every two to three years.

Palmer said used concrete will continue to be accepted at the wastewater treatment plant in the future and is welcome from both capital improvement projects, contractors and residential users. The concrete needs to be rebar/mesh free and processed down to 2 feet by 2 feet sizes or smaller. Palmer said to take notice the signs for instruction on dumping.