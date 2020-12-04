Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 4, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

According to a real-time count by John Hopkins University, over 217,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported nationwide, with 2,879 deaths. Both those numbers shattered the country’s previous daily records. Sweetwater County registered 92 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, that was the second-highest total in the state behind Laramie County’s 96. Overall, the state reported 552 new cases. More information here.

Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Four of those deaths were reported to be Sweetwater County residents. More information here.

Yesterday the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced that the Boys State Swimming & Diving Championships would be moving from Gillette to Laramie. According to Ron Laird, WHSAA Commissioner, the move is COVID safety based on the setup of Laramie’s swimming and diving pool, where spectators are separated from the participants on the pool deck. The 3A and 4A state swimming meets are scheduled for February 18-20.

According to Ron Laird, WHSAA Commissioner, the move is COVID safety based on the setup of Laramie’s swimming and diving pool, where spectators are separated from the participants on the pool deck. The 3A and 4A state swimming meets are scheduled for February 18-20. Wyoming Cowboy football and Cowgirl basketball will both be playing Saturday. Cowboy football will play New Mexico in Las Vegas Saturday night at 8:30. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7 p.m. The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will open their season Saturday afternoon, hosting Denver. Broadcast time is 1:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK AM and 103.5 FM. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Yesterday, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on the results of a Nov. 23 compliance check of 34 businesses selling alcohol within city limits. Not all passed. More information here.

Remember the Annual Lighted Holiday Parade is coming up Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs. The parade will get underway at 5:30, with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony taking place Saturday at 5 p.m. in Canon Park at the intersection of Elk, A, and Grant streets.

Yesterday afternoon Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office released information that Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Gordon tested positive for the virus last Wednesday, Nov. 25. He and the First Lady have been in quarantine together since Nov. 20. According to the governor’s spokesperson, Jennie Gordon is experiencing minor symptoms while Governor Gordon is now nearly symptom-free. Top of Form

To address the shortage of substitute teachers in Wyoming's K-12 schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wyoming is encouraging its students to fill that role during the break between UW's fall and spring semesters. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Keith Swanson – Details

Links to National and International News:

