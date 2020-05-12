Region V BOCES requests Mill Levy Funds from SCSD#1

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — The Region V BOCES requested support in the amount of .2 Mills from the Sweetwater County School District #1 (SCSD#1) Board of Trustees this evening during a regularly scheduled Board meeting.

Region V BOCES is a network of accredited K-12 schools, providing services for students ages 5 to 21, who require diversified learning and highly focused programming.

Region V BOCES has a number of campuses, including:

Sunrise School – Hudson, WY

Roosevelt Learning Center – Green River, WY

Hayden Peak Academy – Evanston, WY

C-V Ranch Residential Treatment Facility – Wilson, WY

The .2 Mills request equates to $293,339, according to the 2019 District Valuation.

Region V BOCES requests .2 Mill from each district each year.

According to Region V BOCES Executive Director Dan Meyer, Region V BOCES does not receive funding from any local, state, or federal sources to support its activities.

According to Meyer, the funds requested will be used for the following:

Information Technology (IT) services

Transportation

Repairs and Maintenance

Major Maintenance

Capital Projects