Rock Springs 19-U hockey with loss and tie against league leaders

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 5, 2019) – The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Miners played Park County Friday and Saturday in WAHL 19-U hockey.

 

 

Friday, the Miners lost 6-0 to Park County but coming back Saturday to gain a 3-3 tie against league leading Park County.

The Miners are now 0-1-1 on the season.

 

WAHL Girls 19U Hockey Standings

                     
Team Name GP W L T PTS
Park County 4 3 0 1 7
Laramie 2 2 0 0 4
Cheyenne 2 1 0 1 3
Gillette 2 0 1 1 1
Rock Springs 2 0 1 1 1
Miles City 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson 2 0 2 0 0
Pinedale 2 0 2 0 0

