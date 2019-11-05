Rock Springs 19-U hockey with loss and tie against league leaders

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 5, 2019) – The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Miners played Park County Friday and Saturday in WAHL 19-U hockey.
Friday, the Miners lost 6-0 to Park County but coming back Saturday to gain a 3-3 tie against league leading Park County.
The Miners are now 0-1-1 on the season.
WAHL Girls 19U Hockey Standings
|Team Name
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|PTS
|Park County
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Laramie
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Cheyenne
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Gillette
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Rock Springs
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Miles City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Pinedale
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0