Rock Springs 19-U hockey with loss and tie against league leaders

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 5, 2019) – The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Miners played Park County Friday and Saturday in WAHL 19-U hockey.

Friday, the Miners lost 6-0 to Park County but coming back Saturday to gain a 3-3 tie against league leading Park County.

The Miners are now 0-1-1 on the season.

WAHL Girls 19U Hockey Standings