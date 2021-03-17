Rock Springs looking to hire life guards for the summer

Advertisement

March 17, 2021 — The City of Rock Springs is looking for lifeguards. This seasonal, non-benefited position paying an entry-level wage of $10.00 – $11.00/hour DOE.

According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, applicants must work a variety of hours from June through August, including weekends. Qualified individuals will be responsible for pre-season pool cleaning and preparation (closing/opening) of the outdoor pools. Individuals would be responsible for the pool and patrons of the pool as defined by the American Red Cross. A valid Lifeguard Certification and driver’s license are required.

Rock Springs splash pads normally open toward the end of May, with pools opening the first part of June, weather permitting.

Applications are due by April 15, 2021. You can apply online by clicking here.