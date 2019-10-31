RS woman to serve jail time for stealing from Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Oct. 31, 2019) — The former treasurer for the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association received a split sentence and will serve 14 days in the Sweetwater County Detention Center for stealing money from the association.

Krisanne Varndell appeared before Sweetwater County Third District Court Judge Richard Lavery on Thursday for her sentencing. She had previously pleaded guilty to one count of larceny as part of a plea agreement.

According to the agreement, two additional counts felony larceny were dismissed and a prison sentence of 3-5 years at the Wyoming Women’s Center was split, and Varndell will serve her 14 days in the detention center on specified weekends when she is off of work.

Varndell is guilty of taking cash and writing checks from the RSAHA for her personal use. She served as treasurer for the association for 11 years before she was voted out in March of 2018. During that time it is determined she stole well over $30,000.

With the money she bought a vehicle, paid for a trip to Europe, and made numerous payments to United Postal Service and a debt collection service, according to the police affidavit.

Additionally, Varndell failed to pay taxes for the association, which resulted in the association losing its non-profit status. The status was revoked in 2015.

Varndell additionally received three years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $7,950 in restitution as well as various court fees.

Victim Impact Statements

Prior to her sentencing, members of the RSAHA offered statements about how Varndell’s actions have impacted the association.

RSAHA Treasurer Melinda Gili said Varndell stole money members paid annually, and the financial losses to the association have been devastating. The association is now dealing with “serious trust issues,” Gili said, adding that she hopes Varndell will reflect on the seriousness of her crimes while she is in jail.

RSAHA President Larry Macy said he has spent the bulk of his time since taking office dealing with the damaged relationships this has caused. He qualified Varndell’s actions as “not an isolated event, not a mistake or an accident” and said the thousands of dollars she embezzled from the association will never be returned.

“She took away something from us we can never get back,” he said. “She stole from a non-profit youth association for 11 years.”

Before Lavery sentenced her, Varndell said she was “truly sorry for her actions” and noted she will pay back to the RSAHA the restitution amount.

Judge’s Comments

Before sentencing Varndell, Judge Lavery thanked Macy and Gili for their impact statements, which he said clearly voiced how financial crimes hurt people.

He then turned his attention to Varndell, saying he was disturbed by the harm she inflicted.

“This is a crime against a charitable organization. You should be ashamed,” he said.

Lavery also noted Varndell was less than forthright during her change of plea, pointing out there was “clearly more to it” than she testified to at the previous hearing.

“I view your crime as despicable,” Lavery said.

Moving Forward

After Thursday’s proceedings, Macy took some time to speak with Wyo4News about the outcome of the sentencing and what’s next for the hockey association.

Macy admitted he was hoping Varndell would get a stiffer sentence but understood Varndell not having any prior criminal history was taken into account when the plea agreement was reached.

He is sure she got away with “tons of cash we can’t prove.”

Even worse is the loss of trust Varndell caused among the board, players and their families. Macy said RSAHA has lost players to other associations because of the trust issues and also because RSAHA has had to increase registration to recoup some of the stolen money.

“Trust, that’s hard to get back, it’s hard to make her understand how big of a problem she caused us,” Macy said. “That money didn’t go to kids. It went to her.”

Then there is the tax issue. Macy said RSAHA has since regained its non-profit status but is still awaiting word about what the tax penalties will be. “She’s put us in a pickle,” he added.

Macy was complimentary of the great support RSAHA has had from community businesses that are willing to help them get back on track. He gave a shout out to Searle Brothers, Black Butte Coal, Simplot, Downs Trucking and Greene’s Energy Services for supporting RSAHA.

“They have greatly aided in our comeback,” he said.