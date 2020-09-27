RSHS student tests positive for COVID-19

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 27, 2020) — A student at Rock Springs High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Nicole Bolton, the director of human resources at Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

The student is the second positive case in the school district. The first one coming from Head Start last week.

According to Bolton, all families that have been potentially exposed will directly be notified from public health with guidance as to what happens next.

“All families within Rock Springs High School have been properly notified from the District level. At this time no teachers or additional students are being quarantined as masks have been worn properly if six feet of distancing could not be maintained in all the classes the student attended,” Bolton stated.