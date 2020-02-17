RSPD reports assault in Walmart parking lot

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 17, 2020) – According to the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) Facebook page, on Friday, February 14, 2020, officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a 57-year old male who had been assaulted in the parking lot. The victim observed the suspect, later identified as 28-year old Stephen Fuller, driving recklessly through the Walmart parking lot and had told him to slow down.

The victim advised, and was confirmed by surveillance video, that Fuller then got out of his vehicle and allegedly assaulted him. A short time later Fuller was located driving near his house. When an officer tried to stop him he fled driving recklessly with one adult passenger and one toddler-aged passenger. Fuller then ran from the vehicle and jumped a fence but was located and arrested by officers just a few minutes later on multiple charges. The RSPD reports Fuller will have additional charges sent to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.