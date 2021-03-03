RSPD seeks identity of larceny suspect

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 3, 2021) – The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny.

On March 2, 2021, at approximately 8:50 p.m. a male suspect entered Wal-Mart, 201 Gateway Boulevard, and left the store without paying for an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

If you have any information about his identity please contact Sgt. Clawson at 307-352-1575 or message us on the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page reference R21-04587. You may remain anonymous.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.