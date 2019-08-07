Running Game Highlighted In Cowboys Practice Session

Laramie, WY (8/7/19) – One of the facets of Craig Bohl–coached football teams is the development of a strong, physical running game. That point was emphasized in Tuesday’s fourth practice of Fall Camp.

Bohl said that his team dedicated a significant amount of time working on the running game during the Cowboys’ morning practice. “We worked heavily on the inside running game (Tuesday). Last year, we just didn’t run the ball nearly as well as what we needed to at times, however Nico (Evans) had a good year. But the style of running that we want is we want to establish the line of scrimmage and knock people off the ball, and you only do that when you work hard on it in practice.”

Last season, then senior running back Nico Evans led the Mountain West and ranked number four in the nation in rushing yards, but he is now gone. As a team, Wyoming averaged 199.4 yards rushing per game to rank number four in the Mountain West and number 39 nationally.

When asked about what he observed during the portion of practice dedicated to the running game, Bohl singled out junior Skyler Miller of Torrington, Wyoming who was moved to fullback last spring. “The guy who I think is really doing a nice job is Skyler Miller. If we can have someone come in at fullback and do a really good job blocking that will play a critical role in our running game. Skyler has done a good job.”

On defense, a couple of Cowboys who could have big years in 2019 also drew the attention of the head coach on Tuesday.

“I still think Logan Wilson is having an excellent fall camp,” said Bohl. “Ravontae Holt is showing some real strong presence inside (on the defensive line), as well.”

The Cowboys will practice for the first time in full-pads today. The season-opening game is August 31 against Missouri in Laramie. All Wyoming football games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.