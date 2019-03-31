Scholarships Being Offered By Sweetwater County Board Of County Commissioners

Sweetwater County, WY – The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners have three scholarship opportunities for 2019 Sweetwater County high school graduates who plan to attend college in the state of Wyoming.

County Commissioners will award three $1,000.00 scholarships during the April 16, 2019 Board of County Commissioners meeting.

To apply please visit www.sweet.wy.us and click on Departments, Board of County Commissioners, Forms, County Commissioners Scholarship Application.

The deadline to apply for the Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship is April 5, 2019.