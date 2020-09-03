SCSD #1 to begin offering free breakfast, lunch

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 (SCSD #1) released information saying they will now begin offering free breakfast and lunch for students of SCSD #1 that are ages 18 and under, as well as students in that same category, not a part of SCSD #1:

“Hello Sweetwater #1 Families,

We have some great news to share with you! The District has been given flexibility to help our students with FREE meals. You read that right; we will be offering FREE breakfast and lunch for all children in the community who are age 18 and younger. The set up for this process will be a little different than during the summer months, but we’re hopeful it supports our kids and families. Meals will be free through December 31, 2020.

Please note: It will still be important to complete Free & Reduced meal applications for free assistance with the Internet, waiving laptop fees, and other important funding determinations.

Beginning Thursday, September 3, 2020 breakfast and lunch will be FREE for all District students. There’s nothing parents or guardians will need to do before tomorrow. Just know that the District will not be charging students for breakfast or lunch meals. This includes those that are currently receiving reduced or full pay meals. They will all be FREE.

We also have opportunities for those that are age 18 and under and are not a student of the District. This could be the little members of the family (i.e. 3 & 4-year-olds, toddlers, etc.). These FREE breakfast and lunch meals will begin Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Families will pick breakfast and lunch meals at Rock Springs High School (1375 James Drive) from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. each day school is in session. The younger children do not need to be present and breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up by parents/guardians. Parents will drive through on the east side of Rock Springs High School near the three stall garage located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive. Meals will be provided to you without leaving your car. Please wear a mask as we continue to practice safety protocols when picking up meals. Sweetwater #1 is not responsible for food once it leaves our premises, so be sure to take good care of the food and refrigerate any items that need be.

Free breakfast and lunch will help our students with meals over the weekends too. These extra meals will be provided on Fridays to help with Saturday and Sunday. Although we won’t actually serve meals on Saturday and Sunday, we will have extra breakfast and lunch meals to help support our students and families over the weekend until meals resume the following Monday. The weekend meals will begin on Friday, September 11, 2020. Weekend meals for enrolled District students and those others that are 18 and under will be available for pick up at RSHS from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Again, parents will drive through on the east side of the RSHS near the three stall garage located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive. Similar to above, weekend meals will be provided without leaving your vehicles.

We hope these opportunities are helpful as we navigate through new territory.”