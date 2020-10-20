Single-engine plane crash near Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (October 19, 2020) – According to officials at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (SWRA), operations are running normally after a small aircraft crashed while attempting to depart the SWRA at approximately 2:30 PM on October 19, 2020. The single-engine Bellanca Decathlon was on a cross country flight when it stopped for fuel. Upon takeoff, the aircraft crashed coming to a rest on taxiway delta. The single occupant onboard received medical treatment on scene from Sweetwater Medics.

The airport remained open throughout the response and no operations were affected. Several mutual aid response agencies respond to assist the airport’s aircraft rescue fire department including City of Rock Spring Fire Department, City of Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater Medics. The airport appreciates the timely response of these mutual aid agencies.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). No further information will be released by the airport and any request for additional details should be directed to the NTSB and FAA.

About the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by City of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 52,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.