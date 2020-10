Tyler Johnson

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 6, 2020) – Smoke from the Mullen Fire near Laramie is causing tough visibility along Interstate-80.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the smoke plume is beginning to effect vision for drivers in Laramie, Vedauwoo and Harriman. The visibility reduction is expected to spread east throughout the evening as smoke increases in coverage through the night.