State surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 cases Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 26, 2020) — Wyoming’s total case count of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 2,000 mark Saturday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The WDH reported 36 new cases, in 10 counties, bringing the state’s total count to 2,008 since March.

Sweetwater County had another four new cases in Saturday’s WDH report bringing the total count here to 202.

With Wyoming’s COVID-19 recovery numbers now at 1,519, the state’s active case number was 489 as of Saturday. There were also a reported 438 probable cases statewide.

Teton County again had the highest total new of new cases Saturday with 11. Teton County has now led the state in new COVID-19 case reports seven of the last eight days totaling 87 cases in those eight days. Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, and Sublette counties also saw their counts rise Saturday.

Wyoming now has recorded 70,501 tests. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is listed at 25.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday: Albany (70, +2), Big Horn (29, -), Campbell (85, +2), Carbon (42, +1), Converse (19, -), Crook (9, -), Fremont (391, +4), Goshen (9, -), Hot Springs (13, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (287, +4), Lincoln (58, +3), Natrona (163, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (89, +1), Platte (4, -), Sheridan (31, -), Sublette (20, +1), Sweetwater (202, +4), Teton (238, +11), Uinta (186, -), Washakie (40, -), and Weston (4, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Albany (8), Big Horn (4), Campbell (22), Carbon (19), Converse (11), Fremont (57), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (125), Lincoln (27), Natrona (29), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (6), Sweetwater (12), Teton (37), Uinta (46), and Washakie (5).