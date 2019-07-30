Still No New Leads On Missing Green River Woman

Pinedale, WY (7/30/19) – According to a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the active investigation continues in the search for missing Aubree Corona of Green River.

Corona was first reported missing on July 13, 2019. She reportedly left her camping party near New Fork Lake and became turned around. She was reported to have been last seen in the Dubois area.

According to the Sublette County Sheriff, the investigation into her whereabouts became active on July 15, 2019. A two-day search and rescue mission was conducted in the Union Pass area earlier this month where she was reported to have been possibly lost. After finding no signs of Corona, the official coordinated search and rescue mission from both Sublette and Fremont County were suspended. However, the investigation into her whereabouts has not been suspended.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sublette, Fremont, Sweetwater County, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Wyoming Game and Fish have continued a coordinated investigation into the missing person case.

To date, those investigations have not brought forth any new leads on Corona’s whereabouts.

Miss Corona is still listed as a missing person. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, and other area law enforcement agencies, urge the public to come forward with any information regarding her whereabouts. Please contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office 307-367-4378.