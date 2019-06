Rock Springs, WY (6/28/19) – One of the dirtiest, but most popular area events will take place Saturday with the running of the 2019 Superior Mud Boggs.

The racing will start at 11:00 a.m. with mud bogging vehicle registration between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. Concessions will be available.

Admission is $7.00 with free admission for active military, veterans, and children under 12.