Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 21 – February 22, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
AVILES, SHANE ARNOLD
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-02-20
Released: 2021-02-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7670, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7670, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7670, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Cour
NICKELSON, THOMAS EDWARD
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOLDMAN, DAMON LEE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7672, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ENSIGN, KIMBERLY RAE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD