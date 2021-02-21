Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 21 – February 22, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

AVILES, SHANE ARNOLD Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-02-20 Released: 2021-02-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7670, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7670, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7670, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Cour



NICKELSON, THOMAS EDWARD Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #7673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #7673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement

GOLDMAN, DAMON LEE Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7672, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

