Sweetwater County Arrests: April 8-9, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SIMMONS, DYLAN JEAN Age: 23

Address: LAYTON, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TODD, ASHLEY LEANN Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-04-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

ANDERSON, ROBERT DALE Age: 56

Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #4112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-04-08

Released: 2019-04-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4113, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4113, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4113, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4113, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4113, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4113, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

