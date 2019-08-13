Sweetwater County Arrests: August 12 – August 13, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUNKER, NICHLOAS REED Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court



ELMORE, ERICA LEE Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2019-08-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: District Court

