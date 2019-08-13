Sweetwater County Arrests: August 12 – August 13, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUNKER, NICHLOAS REED
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
ELMORE, ERICA LEE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: District Court
KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater