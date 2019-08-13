Sweetwater County Arrests: August 12 – August 13, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

DUNKER, NICHLOAS REED

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

ELMORE, ERICA LEE

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond:  Court: District Court

 

KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater

