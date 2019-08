Sweetwater County Arrests: August 18 – August 19, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2019-08-18 Released: 2019-08-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4888, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: GR Municipal Court

BLACKIE, RAYELLE SHAYNE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-08-18 Released: 2019-08-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4884, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



WHATLEY, GREG LEE Age: 32 Address: JOHN DAY, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4891, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KAMPMAN, CLINTON LEO Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Upon Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WECKWERTH, DARIAN BRADLEY Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #4889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4886, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT